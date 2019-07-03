The family of Josephine “Jo” Jimeson, greatly appreciates the many acts of kindness extended to them during this difficult time. We appreciate all of Maple Heights Staff, Hiawatha Hospital Staff, Drs. Bigham and Jarvis, for their care and compassion they all showed to our Mom and our family at this time.
We also would like to thank Father Dan for his comforting words and his visits, for Gene Barrett for his music, for the St. Ann Church Ladies for their wonderful lunch, and our friends that served as pallbearers and escorts for the funeral Mass. We would also like to thank Mandy, Bryce, Bev and Jay at Chapel Oaks for their care and direction; to Patty Schmitz for her care and concern in doing Mom’s hair through the years.
We also want our community to know what it means to be remembered. We great fully acknowledge the food, flowers, masses and memorials given. Also for the cards, phone calls, and visits, not to mention the many prayers. To say thank you doesn’t begin to express what all of these things mean to us, also, what your friendship meant to our Mom.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts,
Sons: James, John, and Mark
And the entire Jimeson Family
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.