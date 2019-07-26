The Stanley McCauley family would like to thank you for your thoughtfulness extended to us at this difficult time.
Your prayers, memorial gifts, food and flowers were greatly appreciated.
A special note of thanks to the Highland Two Timbers staff for their loving care during the time Stanley made his home there for the past five years, the staff at the Hiawatha Hospital for the excellent care; the professional care in our time of need from Chapel Oaks, Jay and Bev Brock, Mandy Rockey and staff and the service done by Tony French. The love that we’ve been shown is truly heartwarming.
