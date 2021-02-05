The family of Ron Carron would like to thank friends and family for the acts of kindness and condolences during his illness and passing.
Special thanks to Chapel Oaks Funeral Home for handling the arrangements and their flexibility during the inclement weather.
Troy Carron, Betty Moutray, Mark and Rhonda Stigall
