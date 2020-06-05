Eddie Finger Turns 90

Eddie Finger celebrates his 90th birthday on June 15, 2020.
Please join family and friends in a social distance Birthday Drive-By between 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, at the farm where he has lived his entire life. The family is requesting a card shower to honor this occasion if unable to attend the drive-by.
Congratulate Eddie at: 691 150th St, Powhattan, KS 66527.
