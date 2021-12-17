John-Wesley and Bethany Edwards announce engagment

Wes and Sue Miller of Hiawatha are please to announce the engagement of their son, John-Wesley Miller of Overland Park, Kansas to Bethany Edwards of Topeka, Kansas.
Bethany is the daughter of Doug and Joyce Princ of Lucas, Kansas and Lee and Patty Ellis of Overland Park, Kansas.
The couple is planning a May wedding at Carbondale, Kansas. They will reside in Topeka.
