Korthanke and Lott

Whitney Korthanke, of Hiawatha, Kansas, and Eric Lott, of Horton, Kansas, are celebrating their engagement.
Whitney is the daughter of Richard and Janice Korthankeg, of Hiawatha. She is the granddaughter of Laura Kottich, also of Hiawatha.
Eric is the son of Jack and Janice Lott, of Horton. He is the grandson of Philip Korthanke, of Robinson, Kansas.
The happy couple are planning a November 7, 2020, wedding at the ROC Fellowship Church of St. Joseph, Missouri.
