Rush and Lierz

Laura Rush and Alex Lierz happily announce their engagement.
Parents of the bride-to-be are Roger and Joyce Rush of Highland, Kansas. Laura’s grandparents are the late George and Virginia Meyer and the late Harold and June Rush.
The future groom is the son of Max and Evonda Lierz of Holton, Kansas. His grandparents are Mary and the late Raymond DeVader and Jean and the late Walt Lierz.
Laura graduated from Doniphan West High School in 2013. She then attended Kansas State University and received a Bachelor’s degree in General Human Ecology with a secondary in Gerontology. She currently works at Vintage Park Assisted Living in Holton, Kansas as a life enrichment coordinator.
Alex graduated from Jackson Heights High School in 2013. He then attended and received a Physics degree from Emporia State University and a Mechanical Engineering degree from Kansas University. Alex is currently a design engineer at Schenck Processes in Sabetha, Kansas.
The couple plans to wed in November, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church, rural Robinson, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.