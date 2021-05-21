Kansas Children of the American Revolution welcomes a new President for the 2021-2022 year, Miss Annabelle Diebolt. She is a senior at Maur Hill — Mount Academy and the daughter of John and Nancy Diebolt. The Children of the American Revolution is the nation’s oldest society promoting patriotic values in our nation’s youth. Members of this society can trace their ancestry back to a patriot who fought in the American Revolution. C.A.R.’s Mission Statement is: “The National Society of the Children of the American Revolution trains good citizens, develops leaders and promotes love of the United States of America and its heritage among young people.”
“The Object of this Society shall be:
To acquire knowledge of American History.
To preserve and restore places of Historical importance associated with men and women who forwarded American Independence.
To ascertain the deeds and honor the memories of the men, women and children who rendered service to the cause of the American Revolution.
To promote the celebration of patriotic anniversaries.
To honor and cherish the Flag of the United States of America above every other flag.
To love, uphold and extend the principles of American liberty and patriotism.”
One of her duties as President will be to create a project to support during her term. She has decided to raise money for homeless veterans. This project is dear to her heart for many reasons. The primary reason she chose this project is because many of her family members and ancestors have served, protected, and fought for our nation’s freedom, beginning with its’ birth. Many of our military men and women come home with both physical and unseen scars, however she believes they shouldn’t have to bear these trials alone. Annabelle enjoys serving others and wants to help make a difference for these heroes. She believes because life is fleeting, it is important to help make a positive difference in other’s lives while we can.
If you are interested in physically helping her please call Nancy Diebolt at 913-231-0210 and leave a message. This project will be going throughout the entire year of 2021.
Monetary donations may be sent to: KS C.A.R., c/o Gayla Hoyt, 5815 SW 25th St., Topeka, Kansas 66614-1894.
Hiawatha’s “Shirt Shack” has graciously offered to help Annabelle. They will be posting Annabelle’s shirt for her project and other items to order on their website. A donation will be made for every shirt or item sold.
