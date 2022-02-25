David Jasper celebrates retirement

David Jasper, Chief Executive Officer, is retiring from Kanza Mental Health and Guidance Center after three and-a-half years. He has provided stellar leadership, as well as bringing a fresh perspective to the agency. We want to recognize the direction that he has pointed Kanza towards, during his tenure.
Please join us in celebrating David’s retirement on from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at 909 S. 2nd St. Hiawatha. Light refreshments will be provided.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to David at PO Box 319, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
