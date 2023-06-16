Hiawatha High School, Class of 1973

The Class of ‘73 had their 50th Class Reunion at the Fairview Community Center on May 27th, 2023. The reunion was well attended by class members and spouses, friends, alumni along with teachers and principal.
This was the last class to graduate from the old Hiawatha High School and graduation was held at the Hiawatha Municipal Auditorium. There were many friendships and acquaintances that were rekindled that night. Many a story was told and reminisced about days gone by when we attended Hiawatha High….lol. Many thanks to our Committee members for planning and many thanks to all those attending — making this gathering a total success!
Class of ‘73 Picture
First Row L-R: Jay Brock, Ed Winter, Jenny (Fraser) Shaw, Karen (Pierson) Linck, Mrs B. H. Pennel, B. H. Pennel, Larry Weast, Phyllis (Schultz) Werneke, Lynn (Tatum) Grier, Brenda (Martin) Lewis.
Second Row L-R: David Kerl, Bernard (Bernie) Fortmeyer, Bonnie (Gladhart) Korthanke, Connie (Schwalm) Pizzuti, Sara (Spare) Bindrum, Mary Jo Roush, Terri Combs, Pam (McQueen) Meis, Denise (Carpenter) Chaffee, Jackie (Miller) Hartter, Debbie (Davis) Gamble, Darlene Rake.
Third Row L-R: Joyce (Sanner) Kesler, Stan Korthanke, Debbie (Campbell) Gray, Karen (Boos) Holland, Patty (Buis) Morton, Deb (Schnackel) Reschke, Kay (Shannon) Myers, Nancy (Mendez) Capelman, Mona (Lippold) Amthor, Patty (Jurgensmeier) Middendorf, Roger Byer.
Back Row(s) L-R: Ed Winterscheidt, Scott Wenger, Lyn (Ghean) Marshall, Doug Greer, Richard Lovelady, Bill Butrick, Tim Stielow, Terry Reschke, Lowell Mellenbrook, Lucian (Butch) Moore III, John Moore, John (Judd) Tritsch, Steve Dickinson, Lyle Brockhoff, Bob Davis, Ben Grove, Russell Gilfillan,Gary Meisenheimer, Randy Rahe, Chuck Schrader.
Not Pictured, but attending: Bill Bearce, Jerry Sanders.
