Thanksgiving 2021 Deadlines

The Nov. 26 edition of the Hiawatha World will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 24 in order to be in homes before Thanksgiving. Because of this, the deadline for any announcements for that edition is 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23. Have a Happy Thanksgiving Holiday!
