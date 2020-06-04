Jim and Teresa Jones of Robinson, Kansas will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday, June 6.
They were married June 6, 1970, at Zion United Methodist Church near Robinson.
Jim is retired from Wilbur-Ellis and Teresa is a retired elementary teacher from the USD 415 Hiawatha School District.
Jim and Teresa have three children Jacqui (Kraig) Stites, Janelle Veith, Jeff (Melinda) Jones and seven grandchildren, Grace and Olivia Stites, Will Veith, and Jolie, Maggie, Austin, and Judd Jones.
A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Cards may be sent to: 2615 Sagebrush Rd, Robinson, KS 66532.
