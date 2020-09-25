Joel Kruse and Jennifer McNary to wed

Michael and Brenda McNary of Meriden, Kansas, announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Nicole, to Joel Tyler Kruse. He is the son of Kevin and Lori Kruse, of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Grandparents of the bride are: Charlotte Dickinson of Hiawatha, Kansas and the late Alvin Dickinson; Lewis Wayne and Theresa McNary of Ozawkie, Kansas; and the late Lois Jean McNary.
Grandparents of the groom are: Betty Rouse of Webster City, Iowa and the late Denny Rouse; and the late Aaron and Shirley Kruse, formerly of Emmetsburg, Iowa.
The bride-to-be graduated from Hayden Catholic High School in Topeka, Kansas, in 2013.
Her fiancé graduated from Valley High School in West Des Moines, Iowa, in 2013. The couple graduated from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, in 2017, with Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degrees, majoring in Accounting. Both are certified public accountants.
Jennifer is employed as a senior associate with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Joel is employed as a senior associate with RSM in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A November 2020 wedding is planned at St. John’s Catholic Church, at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
