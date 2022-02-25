LOVE YOU MORE!!!
We would like to thank each and every one of you that were involved with our benefit.
Mike and I really appreciate everything you’ve done for us! From the very generous donations, to the amazing delicious food, all the wonderful auction items and the auctioneer, the beautiful decorations and playing Elvis music. So much time and effort was put into this benefit, we are beyond grateful of the wonderful support and prayers from all of the community, friends and family we have.
God is great and we are truly blessed to have such wonderful loved ones in our lives. I don’t think we can put into words and say thank you enough, as we are truly overwhelmed with the thoughtfulness and kindness from all of you.
We LOVE YOU MORE!
God Bless each of you.
Love, Mike and Tammie Sisk
