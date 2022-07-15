The family of Eileen Kling would like to thank everyone for the cards, flowers, food, memorials, and sympathies expressed after her recent passing. A special thanks to Jay & Bev Brock, and to Pastor Shane Spangler and the Bethany United Church of Christ members, musicians and Women’s Guild who provided the luncheon. We are blessed to live in such a loving community.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of congratulations...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each announcement. By sharing a positive thought you add happiness to the lives of those who are reaching a new life milestone. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Ronald and Anita Pfister celebrate 60 years!
- Many thanks from the family of Eileen Kling
- Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Richard Lehmkuhl, incumbent
- Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - Kenneth A. Pyle
- Brown County Commissioner Candidate Profile - William R. Collins
- Bravos see skid reach 8 with 5 losses this week
- Senior Braves fall twice at Doniphan County to end regular season
- Junior Legion splits doubleheader with Holton to end season
Most Popular
Articles
- City revisits Housing Code extension for commercial property owner
- Fitness Den celebrates grand opening
- Cruz: Racist hatred directed at Justice Thomas 'despicable, absolutely vile'
- In appreciation of the Bruning family
- Meet the Commissioner Candidate event set for July 21
- Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky Shamburg
- History Mysteries at the Museum, "Lick Skillet!"
- What does the Value Them Both Amendment mean?
- Brown County Fair set to begin July 9
- Brown County Fair kicks off July 9
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.