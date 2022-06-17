Max and Marilyn Oltjen celebrate 70 years!

Max and Marilyn Oltjen, of Hiawatha, Kansas, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married June 29, 1952, at St. John’s Church in Bendena, Kansas. After their honeymoon their first home was in Berwyn, Illinois, with the army. Then they made their home on the farm near Robinson, Kansas. In 1984 they built a home in Hiawatha where they live today.

They are parents of five children: Terri (Pat) Schmitt, Larry (Marty) Oltjen, Susan (Richard) Hammond, Sandi (Jeff) Heline, and Rob (the late Julie) Oltjen. They are grandparents of ten grandchildren: David and Brent (Natalie) Jackson, Andrea Oltjen (Vincent De Croock), Michael (Hannah) Oltjen, Russell (Shanna), Max and Jack Hammond, Alec and Hanna Heline, and Emily Oltjen. They also have five great-grandchildren: Jarett, Jordy and Gracie Jackson, Wyatt and Halle Hammond.

