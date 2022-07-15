Ronald and Anita Pfister celebrate 60 years!

Ronald and Anita Pfister are celebrating 60 years of marriage on July 22, 2022. They were married on that date in 1962, at the Powhattan Methodist Church in Powhattan, Kansas.
Their children are Brent Pfister and Bryce (Kris) Pfister. They also have two grandsons, Rory and Guthry Pfister.
Cards may be sent to the couple at: 4400 Pagoda St, Hutchinson, KS 67502.
