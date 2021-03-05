Alex and Laura Lierz

The rural country setting of the Zion United Methodist Church, rural Robinson, Kansas, was the location for the exchange of wedding vows between Laura Rush, of Highland, Kansas, and Alex Lierz, of Holton, Kansas. Their parents are Roger and Joyce Rush, of Highland, and Max and Evonda Lierz, of Holton. Grandparents of the groom are Mary DeVader and Jean Lierz, and the late Raymon DeVader and Walt Lierz. Late grandparents of the bride are George and Virginia Meyer and Harold and June Rush.
Laura and Alex exchanged vows Nov. 28, 2020, in the presence of immediate family. Sr. Minister Brody Bliss officiated the ceremony.
Katherine Edmonds, sister of the bride, was matron of honor. Adam Boyer, friend of the groom, served as best man. Also attending the couple in spirit were Elizabeth Broeckelman, Alexis Winchester, Kristen Dunham, Chris Leger, Adam Amon, and Nathan Leach, friends of the couple.
Judi Bruning provided piano and organ music. Tara Lierz, sister of the groom, played a clarinet solo as the couple braided the cords on the unity cross constructed by the groom. Flowers for the bride, wedding party and family, pews and altar were arranged by Kim Kleopfer and Katherine Edmonds.
Those in attendance attended a light supper and reception following the ceremony. A reception is planned for family and friends early summer 2021.
Following a trip to Colorado, the couple resides in Holton, Kansas. Alex is a Design Engineer at Schenck Processes, in Sabetha, Kansas. Laura is Life Enrichment Coordinator at Vintage Park Assisted Living, in Holton.
