Jennifer McNary and Joel Kruse wed

Jennifer Nicole McNary and Joel Tyler Kruse were united in marriage in a nuptial mass ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at St. John’s Church on the campus of Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. The double-ring ceremony was performed by Rev. Lorn Snow of Omaha.
Parents of the couple are: Michael and Brenda McNary of Meriden, Kansas, and Kevin and Lori Kruse of West Des Moines, Iowa.
Grandparents of the bride are: Charlotte Dickinson of Hiawatha, Kansas, and the late Alvin Dickinson; Lewis Wayne and Theresa McNary of Ozawkie, Kansas, and the late Lois Jean McNary.
Grandparents of the groom are: Betty Rouse of Webster City, Iowa, and the late Denny Rouse and the late Aaron and Shirley Kruse, formerly of Emmetsburg, Iowa.
Molly Mattingly of Omaha, friend of the couple, was pianist for the ceremony. Marah Miller of Omaha, friend of the couple, was the ceremony’s cantor. Matthew McNary of Omaha, brother of the bride, served as lector.
Serving as the matron of honor was Whitnea Evans of Onaga, Kansas. Bridesmaids were: Michaela Keenan of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Taylor Enderle of St. Louis, Missouri, and Hannah Dolezal of Quincy, Massachusetts. All are friends of the bride.
Crystal Thompson of New Hope, Minnesota, friend of the bride, served as the bride’s personal attendant.
Honorary flower girls were Wynne Erickson of Chicago, Illinois, and Lila McMahan of Phoenix, Arizona. Both are cousins of the groom.
Serving as best man was Benjamin Kruse of Carrboro, North Carolina, brother of the groom. Groomsmen were: Matthew McNary, Joe Kreienkamp of Kirkwood, Missouri, and Ari Aharon of Hill AFB, Utah, all are friends of the groom.
Ushers were Jordan Rouse of Waterloo, Iowa, cousin of the groom, and Tanner Reed of Topeka, Kansas, cousin of the bride.
A formal dinner, reception, and dance were held at One Thousand Dodge Event Center in downtown Omaha.
A rehearsal dinner was hosted by the bride and groom and their parents at Upstream Brewing Company in the Old Market area of Omaha on Friday evening, November 20. A highlight to the evening was viewing a video (created by the bride and groom) of their baby pictures and of their dating/engagement years.
On Sunday morning, Nov. 22, Matthew McNary hosted a brunch at his home in Omaha in honor of the couple. The couple’s immediate families and close guests were in attendance. The bride and groom also opened their gifts at this time.
The bride and groom graduated from Creighton University, Omaha, in 2017 with Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degrees, majoring in Accounting. Both are certified public accountants.
Jennifer is employed as a senior associate with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Joel is employed as a senior associate with RSM in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
After a honeymoon trip to Grand View Lodge Spa and Golf Resort in Nisswa, Minnesota, the couple is making their home in St. Louis Park, Minnesota.
