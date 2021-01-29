Eric and Whitney wed

Eric and Whitney (Korthanke) Lott were married on Nov. 7, 2020, at the ROC Fellowship Church in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Eric Lott is the son of Jack and Janice Lott, all of Horton, Kansas.
Whitney Lott is the daughter of Richard and Janice Korthanke, all of Hiawatha, and the granddaughter of Laura Kottich of Falls City, Nebraska and granddaughter of late grandfather, Philip Korthanke, of Robinson, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.