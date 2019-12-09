Chapter HU, PEO met Friday, Dec. 6 at Paula Starr's beautifully decorated home.
Twenty-eight members and one guest were present. Christmas Carols were sung directed and played by Natalie Hackler. Baskets of food were collected for the Hiawatha Food Pantry.
A delicious luncheon was served by the hostesses, Paula and Fonda Lafrenz.
The next meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Morrill Janes Library.
