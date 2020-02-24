Chapter HU PEO met Friday, Feb. 21 at the Frontier Farm Credit building.
Devotions were given by Fonda La Frenz.
After the business meeting, a reading of the "Presidents Letter" was read by Glenda Foley.
Members brought 13 knitted "lap throws" that they had made were displaced and will given to the Veterans Hospital.
Hostesses, were Marge Idol and Ruby Knudson served delicious dessert and coffee.
The next meeting will be held at 1:30 at the Bethany Church. Carrie Olsen and Becky Schwanke will be the hostesses.
Reporter
