Chapter HU PEO met Friday, Nov. 8 in the meeting room of Farm Credit Office.
John Howard talked to us about Veterans Day. He was on the Honor Flight and spoke to PEO , telling about the very moving visit to Washington DC seeing the sights there of the War Monuments and the wonderful greetings they had as members of the World Wars and Vietnam War. John is a member of the Homer White Post which just was honored of 100 years of Homer White’s death in World War1. His accounts were very well received and he received a standing ovation .
Following John,s visit, Glenda Foley conducted the business meeting. Nancy Cashman reported on the ELF Fund.
Hostesses Karen Searight and Sue Jamvold served delicious refreshments to the 24 members attending.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.