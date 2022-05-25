The second quarter meeting of Kansas Chapter No. 3 is set for Saturday, June 4 at the Brown County Ag Museum.
Brown County Historical Society board member Jere Bruning and the society staff will be hosts and invite all members to attend. It is a great opportunity to see the historical farm museum and Bruning’s tractor collection.
This will be a lunch meeting with pulled pork sandwiches and the fixings. RSVP by May 28 to Kathy Connelly at 785-826-0375 or email connelly@twinvalley.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.