The Horton Chargers have been stuck at home this week with winter weather covering the region, but the squads each got in one more contest last Wednesday before their extended layoff, with the girls traveling to Jackson Heights and the boys visiting Valley Falls.
Neither team had much luck on the night, but both will hope to rebound this Friday night, as the Chargers will host the Hiawatha Red Hawks.
The boys fell 99-29 at Valley Falls, as the Dragons put on an offensive show. The loss pushed the Chargers’ record to 1-6 on the season. The girls were able to keep their contest closer, but could not keep pace with the Cobras as they fell 54-22 to Jackson Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.