Pastor Andrew Finch of the First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha, along with the Fun and Fellowship Committee, will be hosting a Chili Cook Off Contest and Fellowship at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26.
There is a $5 donation to taste all of the entries, which will benefit the Backpack Buddies program at the Hiawatha Elementary school.
