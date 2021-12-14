The Christmas season is such a wonderful time of year. The effect it has on us is almost magical. It lifts our spirits and puts a song in our hearts. (I do acknowledge that this season is difficult for some, such as those who have lost a loved one. My heart goes out to you, but my focus in this article is the joy and love that gets shared at this time of year. Just know that grief is a sign that God’s love dwells in your heart.)
We devote our free time to putting up lights and decorating with a Christmas theme. We spend more time gathering with friends and loved ones. We spend time thinking about what we can do for others. Sometimes, that is time spent in contemplation deciding on and purchasing that perfect gift to show someone we love them. Sometimes, we reach out in charity to brighten Christmas for someone we don’t even know. We dwell less on ourselves and focus more on others. How Christ-like that is.
Just imagine how stark life would be if Jesus had not been born? Jesus spent his life teaching people to use what they have to help others. Without Jesus, where would love be? Where would charity be? People have dedicated their lives to curing diseases and providing healing because Jesus reached out to those who had a myriad of afflictions to provide healing and wholeness. It was the Church who started the first hospitals. It was the Church who started institutions of higher learning. Without Jesus, there would be no Church; hence, there would be no hospitals or institutions of higher learning.
Even if you are not enamored with Jesus and the antics of some who claim to be his followers, you have to admit he put into motion a process that has made all our lives better. We should all celebrate his coming into this world.
Merry Christmas,
Rev. Ron Stair
First Christian Church
