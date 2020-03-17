Several local churches have stopped or altered their services in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Below are a list of changes or cancellations. Please send your cancellations or changes to joeymay@npgco.com.
* As of March 17, all masses at St. Ann's Catholic Church have been suspended until further notice. This is in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Confessions will continue on Wednesday evening, 6-7 p.m. for another month, alternating with St. Leo's in Horton.
* The Hiawatha First Baptist Church has announced several changes in regular schedule. For, at least, the next two Sunday’s, (March 22 and March 29) the regular Sunday Morning experience will not be held. Pastor Blake Wyatt said they will be pre-recording music and the teaching and make those available online via the church's website at www.fbchiawatha.org and other media. Pastor Wyatt said the church will reassess as they approach April, but more than likely the online church experience will continue past the next two weeks.
Breakout Kids Club will not meet for remainder of the school year. This will mean no Wednesday afternoon Breakout or Family Experience. Pastor Wyatt said health and safety for kids and their families take first priority. Club 58 and Anchored Youth will also not meet for remainder of the school year. This is also done to ensure health and safety of our students and their families. The Anchored Lockdown will also be postponed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.