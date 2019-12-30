"Faith, Goals, and Planning" is a new program at St. John's Church of Bendena.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the church, located 102 Commercial in Bendena.
Have you tried New Year's resolutions without success? Are you a planner, goal-setter, or someone who likes to journal? Join us at St. John's in 2020 for this exciting new group that will explore how faith and goal-setting go together. Instead of making resolutions that don't stick, we'll uncover meaningful possibilities to grow in the new year.
During our first session, we will go through a guided journal to discover goals for the new year. We'll experience how living an intentional life is part of the spiritual journey.
This group will meet semi-monthly throughout the year with upcoming meetings in February and April. A small area for children to color and play will be provided.
Contact the church at hellopastoremily@gmail.com or by phone at (618) 521-9408 for more information.
