Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sabetha welcomes the local and surrounding communities to a community celebration of hope arising out of darkness.
From 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, come enjoy a dynamic outdoor evening of celebration and worship through music, art and Adoration of Our Lord. A free soup supper also will be offered from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The evening will begin with the blessing of the fire, the start of a free soup supper and Mike Debus Performance Painting. Mike Debus is a Kansas City area artist who has made freelance Performance Painting his career. He works with charities, faith-based events, schools and corporations. Mike Debus is a one-of-a-kind artist and experiencing his artistry will be an inspiring event you will never forget.
At 5:30 p.m., there will be a transition from art to music with the Mikey Needleman Band, and Kansas City-area praise and worship band. Performing more than 100 shows a year, the Mikey Needleman Band has earned its reputation as one of the Midwest’s hardest working bands. Whether playing concert halls, festivals, churches, weddings, or the pub down the street, the Mikey Needleman Band’s 10+ years of experience allows them to connect with every person, of every age group in any setting.
At 6:30 p.m., the free soup supper will conclude and the event will transition into Adoration of Our Lord — beginning with words of hope from Father Zarse, pastor of Sacred Heart. All in attendance will then have the opportunity for Adoration by firelight and candlelight until 8 p.m.
Also — throughout the evening — a fire and incense will be burning, ready to accept your prayers and send them up to God. We invite all in attendance to write, draw, pour onto paper those things that you need to send to God. We have all been through a lot as a community, as a church and individually. Take this opportunity to allow the purifying properties of incense and prayer to cleanse and restore your peace. Anytime during the event, approach the fire and toss in your prayers.
This event is open to anyone and everyone. All are welcome!
Sacred Heart Catholic Church is located at 1031 S. Twelfth Street in Sabetha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.