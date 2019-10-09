The Zion Lutheran Church, north of Everest, would like to invite people who enjoy singing, to join their choir in rehearsing and performing a Christmas cantata.
The Cantata is called “Hallelujah, Jesus is Born.” Rehearsals will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct/ 23 at the church and the performance will be during the afternoon of Dec. 8.
Contact Beth Thurn at 741-3286 with any questions.
