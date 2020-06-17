Social distancing or no social distancing in church? With the recent re-opening of Brown County with no restrictions, including social distancing related to COVID-19, Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton has a new seating plan to satisfy both choices.
The south side of the sanctuary will continue 6-foot social distancing between households with assigned seating, while the north side seating will be as it was before COVID-19, with no social distancing and no assigned seats. Masks and hand sanitizer will still be available in the foyer.
For now, the church will continue having two one-hour services on Sundays—one at 10:15 a.m. and the other at 11:30 a.m. To ensure a seat on either side, it is important to call 785-486-2785 (by any time Friday or Saturday morning) before coming. Please specify which side is preferred and how many will attend. Everyone is welcome.
