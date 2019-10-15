The First Christian Church in Hiawatha is planning its annual Fall Festival on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Serving will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church, located 210 S. Sixth St., with chili, chicken noodle soup, sandwiches, drink and dessert on the menu.
Carry out is available. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the fellowship.
(0) comments
