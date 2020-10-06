The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ, 1201 Central in Horton, will celebrate its 43rd church anniversary and Pastor Tom and Viki Stone’s 43rd year of ministry on Sunday, October 11.
The celebration will be included in both morning services at 10:15 and 11:30 to allow seating space for social distancing. The program will include tributes by the Stones’ adult children regarding what God has done for them through the church’s ministry. Each service will include special music by the CLJC children’s/youth choir and worship team as well as other selections. A freewill love offering for Pastor Tom and Viki will be received. There will be no afternoon concert this year.
Pastor Tom and Viki and their two young daughters, Shannon and Hopi, came to Horton in February of 1977 and held their first Sunday service on May 29, 1977 in the former Second Baptist Church building at 845 Second Ave. East. The couple is grateful that they have had the opportunity to give 43 continuous years of ministry to the people of Brown County and surrounding communities.
Please call (785) 486-2785 or (785) 3862 to reserve a seat at either service. A chairlift is available for handicap access.
