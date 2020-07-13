Church graphic

File photo

Even Jesus took time to rest. ‘And he [Jesus] said unto them, Come ye yourselves apart into a desert place, and rest a while: for there were many coming and going, and they had no leisure so much as to eat’ (Mark 6:31).

Local churches have announced the following changes to their services due to the every-changing scope of the COVID-19 pandemic:

Trinity United Methodist Church: The Trinity United Methodist Church is holding services. Services are at 9:30 Sunday morning. Masks not required but recommended and we are social distancing in the church. All are welcome.

First Baptist Church: After meeting in person twice and requiring masks the second time, the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha has elected to go to online services once again. Find the FBC on Facebook or at www.fbchiawatha.org for information.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.