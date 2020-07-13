Local churches have announced the following changes to their services due to the every-changing scope of the COVID-19 pandemic:
Trinity United Methodist Church: The Trinity United Methodist Church is holding services. Services are at 9:30 Sunday morning. Masks not required but recommended and we are social distancing in the church. All are welcome.
First Baptist Church: After meeting in person twice and requiring masks the second time, the First Baptist Church of Hiawatha has elected to go to online services once again. Find the FBC on Facebook or at www.fbchiawatha.org for information.
