Many local churches suspended services in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic and the state "stay home" order.
In light of the governor's phased plan to reopen Kansas that began Monday, churches are re-evaluating their services to plan for when they will reopen to the public.
Anyone with a church service update can email joeymay@npgco.com.
First Baptist in Hiawatha: Pastor Blake Wyatt announced the church, located at 210 Lodge Rd., has set a target date of June 21 for the first time together as a church body in the building for services. This is in accordance with the governor's reopen plan that allows for more than 90 people in a gathering after June 15 in Phase 4. Until that time, the Sunday morning experience is available on the church's Facebook site, airing at 10 a.m.
First Presbyterian of Hiawatha: Pastor Cheryl Mishler said at this time, there are no changes to services and they will respectfully follow the direction of Gov. Laura Kelly in this time. Her sermon can be viewed on First Presbyterian Church of Hiawatha, Facebook page.
