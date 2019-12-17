Several local churches are planning special Christmas services.
Calvary Temple: Calvary Temple would like to invite everyone to a Christmas Eve Service at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Calvary Temple is located at 800 S. First St., Hiawatha.
First Baptist Church: First Baptist Church in Hiawatha is planning it's Christmas Eve service at 5:57 p.m., Tuesday at the church, 210 Lodge Rd. All are welcome.
Hiawatha First United Methodist Church: The First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha will be offering Christmas Eve Candlelight Services at 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. The church is located at 410 Hiawatha Ave.
Eternal Hope Worship Center: The Eternal Hope Worship Center, 410 E. Iowa, Hiawatha, will be offering a 6 o'clock special Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 22. Fellowship to follow service.
