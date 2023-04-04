Local churches are planning special services for Easter.
Calvary Temple: There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 7:00 a.m. on April 9th at the 4H shelter on the south side of the Hiawatha Lake. In the event of rain or freezing temps it will be moved to Calvary Temple at 800 S 1st Street.
First Christian Church: The First Christian Church of Hiawatha will hold Maundy Thursday services at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6 and Good Friday services at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 7. On Easter Sunday, April 9, the church will hold an Easter Sunrise service at 7 a.m. at the Girl Scout shelter on the north side of Hiawatha Lake, followed by a pancake breakfast at the church at 8 a.m., with our regular Sunday school classes at 9:30 a.m. and our traditional worship services at 10:30 a.m. The pancake breakfast is hosted by our Youth Group as a fundraiser for their summer mission trip. All are invited to any or all of these events. The church members will also be holding a prayer vigil on Saturday, April 8. The First Christian Church is located at 210 S. 6th St. (6th and Kickapoo) in Hiawatha.
United Methodist Church: Maundy Thursday Service set for 7 p.m.; Good Friday Service 7 p.m.; Easter 8:30 a.m. Traditional Service; 9:30 a.m. Easter Egg Hunt; 9:45 a.m. Easter Breakfast; 10:45 a.m. Blended Service with praise band and choir.
