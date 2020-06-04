Every year Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards a Scholarship to a Hiawatha High Graduate who plants to attend Highland Community College in the fall. The 2020 recipient is Michael Moreno.
Citizens State Bank awards local scholarship
