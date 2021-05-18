Each year Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards a Scholarship to a Hiawatha High Graduate who plants to attend Highland Community College in the fall. The 2021 recipient is Athena Garza.
Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards local scholarship
Joey May
