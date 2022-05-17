Each year Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards a Scholarship to a Hiawatha High Graduate who plants to attend Highland Community College in the fall. The 2022 recipient is Sarah Madsen.
Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards local scholarship
Joey May
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Donors to library fund earn chance to win vintage Peter Pan quilt
- VFW, American Legion posts to host services at Sabetha, Fairview and Woodlawn
- Area business changes name to 'Outdoor Visions'
- Hiawatha student recognized at JAG Career Development Conference
- Lakyn Leupold named Governor's Scholar
- Strahan Scholarships announced
- Citizens State Bank & Trust Company awards local scholarship
- Paul & Daisy Schuneman Scholarship Fund awards $23,400
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
Articles
- National Police Week 2022
- S&S Ice Cream open for business
- Commissioners take steps to protect county as wind energy topic heats up
- Sangrait headed to Regionals in golf
- Caps off to Class of 2022
- Calhoon files for mayor
- Guess who's turning 80?
- Eternal Hope celebrates 10 years
- HHS vocal groups perform final concert of year
- HHS track teams earn medals at league
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.