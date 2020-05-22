Our lives have all been impacted by the Coronavirus this year. We are assessing these changes that have fragmented our lives and are making decisions to help us all proceed into an encouraging future. Because of Covid-19 and for the safety of our communities, the reunion for the Class of 1970 has been postponed until next year. In honor of our 50th High School Reunion year, we are reprinting our senior class picture to honor the memories and camaraderie we were looking forward to celebrating.
Since graduation, our class has explored our world in many ways. Some of us moved to far reaches of the world while others remained in and around Hiawatha. We have experienced different locations and vocations. No matter where life has taken us, our classmates were not far from our thoughts. We’ve kept in touch with each other through the years; or we’ve heard about each others lives through family and friends. We rejoiced for all the happy moments as well as commiserated with each other’s losses and sad times. The class of 1970 has always been in our hearts. The many friendships and memories from our days at Hiawatha High School solidified the foundation of our characters for our lives ahead. We were the first freshman class of Unified School District 415. We have become doctors, nurses, lawyers, teachers, business owners, office managers, factory workers, homemakers, farmers, and soldiers. We have been educated and have become educators. We have been caregivers of the body, mind, and soul of family, friends, and strangers in need. We choose to remember the many wonderful times we had as students as well as the lessons learned. We appreciate and are thankful to all those involved with the USD 415 communities who taught, mentored, and nurtured us. We were looking forward to reconnecting in person with our classmates. Postponing our 50th High School Reunion will enable us to get together under a safer and more optimistic environment for everyone.
In the spirit of remembrance we acknowledge those classmates who have passed but are not forgotten: Paula Ott Segrest (2020), Roger Selman (2019), Mike Trojovsky (2019), Steve Boos (2017), Jay Fraser (2017), Russ Meyer (2017), Ann Hooper Hall (2016), Steve Erickson (2015), Randy Wenger (2014), Gene Koppa (2011), Terry Johanson (2002), Rayna Baker (2001), Mike Widman (1985), Terry Pape (1978), and Dick Wallis (1969).
