Hiawatha High School’s Class of 1970 celebrated its 50th (+2) class reunion during Memorial Day Weekend, May 26-28, 2022. The reunion had been postponed twice due to the COVID pandemic. Fifty-five (55) classmates attended, along with 17 spouses and 4 faculty members with 2 spouses: Principal B.H. Pennel and his wife, Lucille, and teachers Darlene Rake, Larry Weast, and Carol Pfister and her husband, David.
The Reunion Planning committee worked diligently to find and notify every member of the graduating class, including several classmates who spent many years with the class but moved prior to graduation. Prior to the reunion, Phill Zimmers, John Barrett and Dale Mueller collected and published mini-biographies from many classmates.
To start the reunion, on Thursday, May 26, approximately 40 classmates and their guests enjoyed an informal gathering at the Best Western hotel. Friday afternoon, Janet Weaver Pasker hosted classmates who grew up in Hamlin for lunch.
The Reunion’s main celebration Friday evening began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by Jerry Reschke followed by a prayer delivered by Rev. David Shrum. The class enjoyed plenty of time reconnecting before and after the meal catered by Kirkwood's Restaurant in Highland.
After the meal, Bob Brainerd, as Master of Ceremonies, presided over the program featuring four videos prepared by Mike Mendez (class of '69, husband of Janet Buehler Mendez). The videos honored (1) the faculty and staff of Hiawatha High School for the class of 1970, (2) the class of 1970 in various activities in their Senior year, (3) grade school and graduation photos of the class and (4) a touching slideshow memorializing classmates who had passed away.
The four honored faculty were introduced and thanked for their contributions mentoring and educating members of the Class of 70. Mr. Pennel was presented with a beautifully carved feather with eagle head medallion created by Janice Bearce Riner. Steve Lock, class treasurer, announced that class members donated over $5,000 toward the purchase of at least four permanent picnic tables for the athletic field concession stand. He also shared the story about Mr. Pennel rescuing three Sandzén paintings from the old high school building as it was being demolished. These paintings plus another Sandzén hanging in the school board office netted approximately $537,000 for the school district. Interest from these funds is designated to support USD 415’s Fine Art Education.
Janice Bearce Riner led the class singing the Alma Mater and received a standing ovation. The program concluded with a 70’s trivia "pop quiz" created and given by Tom Tritsch. Cindy Shields Tritsch cut two cakes commemorating the Class of 70, and everyone enjoyed dessert while watching another of Mike Mendez’s slideshow. The rest of the evening was spent remembering, catching up on classmates’ news and taking pictures.
The festivities continued Saturday with tours of the Middle School and High School, led by Steve Lock, followed by a delicious lunch catered by Kirkwood’s Restaurant at the Brown County Ag Museum’s Carwell Building. Lynn Allen, curator for the Brown County Historical Society, entertained the class with intriguing historic tidbits about Hiawatha and Brown County. The class dismissed around 3 p.m. with plans to reconvene in 2025 – date, time and place to be determined.
The Class of ‘70 also supported the Hiawatha Alumni Association’s major scholarship fundraiser, the Annual Alumni Golf Tournament, held on Sunday. Brad Weinberg, Pete Chandler, Gary Ripple and Dennis Korthanke represented the class well with a respectable 5 under par, but they were out-gunned by competitors half their age.
The Class of 70 is proud of its Hiawatha heritage, and members demonstrated this by a significant number of classmates returning for the reunion and by donating $5,000 towards much needed picnic tables for the athletic field concessions stand. Classmates were heard to express gratitude for family, friends and community as they shared memories, laughed together and renewed friendships. The Hiawatha High School Class of 1970 members are forever grateful for their education and upbringing in Hiawatha High School and Brown County; and they experienced an unforgettable, joy-filled homecoming in their 50th High School Reunion.
Submitted by the Class of 70 Reunion Planning Committee:
Joan Schowengerdt Jacobsen, Steve Lock, Jerry Reschke, John Barrett, Bob Brainerd, Chris Rockey Buckingham, Janet Buehler Mendez, Dale Mueller, Janet Weaver Pasker, Gary Ripple, Cindy Shields Tritsch, Tom Tritsch and Phill Zimmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.