Classical Conversations of Sabetha recognized several students as Scripture Scholars and Memory Masters for the 2019-2020 school year. Congratulations students and parents!
Scripture Scholars are Madeline Aller, Ava Coughlin, Zoë Coughlin, and Kaeb Coughlin. Our Scripture Scholars memorized and recited the first 27 verses of Genesis 1.
Memory Masters are Madeline Aller, Phoebe Kilgo, Kaeb Coughlin, Levi Reel, and Isaiah Kilgo. These students committed to memory and recited over 500 pieces of information from Medieval to Modern History and where they took place in European and World Geography, starting with Charlemagne in the 800s, through revolutions and many world wars and concluding with South Africa's Apartheid ending in 1994. They also recited from memory a world history timeline, multiplication tables to 15x15, squares, cubes, unit conversions, geometry formulas, algebra laws, Latin conjugations, lists of English pronouns, names and uses of the various parts of speech, ecology, astronomy, physics and thermodynamics!
Teachers said they had a fun conclusion to the year and even learned new skills as they transitioned to online learning in the last few weeks of our school year! Teachers are still anticipating a gathering for a contest of students' physics projects. The students gave the following tips for memorizing: Learn the information to songs, quiz multiplication flashcards daily and make a separate pile of difficult flash cards to repeat more frequently, write out the material, practice verbal repetition, and make outlines to keep the information organized.
"We praise God for the ability to hide His Word in our hearts and minds and know Him more through all of these subjects which shout out His glory!"
