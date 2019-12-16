Church of the Lord Jesus Christ (CLJC) invites everyone to take time out of the hustle and bustle of Christmas preparations to enjoy one hour of inspirational music at a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the church, 120l Central in Horton.
Those on the program include Mark Stone, Austin, Texas, Chance and Whitney Linck, Shannon Santschi, Kansas City, Bella Sheets, Mission, Victoria Jelks, CLJC children’s choir under the direction of Ivy Stone, father and son Jacques & Israel Ross, Hiawatha, Viki Stone, the CLJC worship team and more.
The service will include congregational Christmas carols and will conclude with a special candle-lighting service in which each person in the audience receives a candle to light his neighbor's candle, signifying Christ, the Light of the world.
An offering container will be available for anyone wishing to remember the three Horton families who recently lost their homes in a fire.
Cookies and punch will be served for a time of fellowship after the candlelight service.
