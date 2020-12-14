Anna Rogers knows very well what Christmas is like in the Ukraine and Karen Kress knows how it’s celebrated in the Caribbean. Both are Horton residents now, but they are just two of a number of local people who began their lives in another country. Both will share Christmas customs in the lands they grew up in during the Christmas Eve-Eve candlelight services at the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, Dec. 23.
“To accommodate what we believe would be an overflow crowd for one service, we’re offering two one-hour candlelight services on Dec. 23, one beginning at 6 and the other at 7:15,” says Pastor Tom Stone.
With the south side of the sanctuary reserved for those who desire social distancing, there is still a chance that attendance would be greater than the sanctuary would hold, so the church is asking those who wish to attend either of the services to call (785) 486-2785 or text (785) 741-1906 to reserve a seat before coming that night. The Brown County mask mandate will be observed.
Services will include Christmas carols, special solos and instrumental music, the Stone Family Singers (Shannon, Dr. Benjamin, Ivy, Summer and Mark), violinist Krystal Lane of Soldier, KS, Chance and Whitney Linck in duet, father and son Jacques and Israel Ross, in duet, and glimpses of Christmas in other lands.
In addition to hearing from Anna Rogers (wife of Adam Rogers) and Karen Kress (wife of First Baptist Pastor John Kress), St. Leo’s pastor, Fr. Dan Gardner will share similarities and differences in the ways our friends from Mexico celebrate Christmas in comparison to us. Benson Uzoma, a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ who was born and reared in Lagos, Nigeria, is eager to tell us about Christmas there.
Avery Wischropp, a Horton High School senior and Jocelyn Dvorak, a Hiawatha High School senior, will both emcee the services. A freewill offering will be received to benefit the “Heart of Horton” benevolent fund for utilities and to buy toys and warm clothing for children living in Mexico where Jocelyn and her family do missionary work.
