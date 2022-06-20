Cloud County Community has announced the names of students who have received technical certificates for the spring 2022 semester. The certificates are granted for technical programs of instruction that are less than 60 semester hours, but more than 15 semester hours. Area students who have earned certificates, and their program of study, are:
Conner Dean, Wind Energy Technology, 33-hour certificate, Horton, Kan.
