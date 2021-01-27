The Hiawatha Lady Red Hawk basketball team opened play in the Girls Classic Tournament opener on Tuesday night, and found themselves in a knockdown, drag out battle with the Jackson Heights Cobras.
Despite weather that had school closed for the day, two games took place Tuesday evening, with the Cobras picking up the 52-40 win over Hiawatha to get the early advantage in pool play.
Jackson Heights had the early advantage in the game, taking a 13-8 lead into the first break and pulling away early in the second. But Hiawatha made a charge late in the first half, culminated by Darcy Lierz hitting a pair of free throws to close out the second quarter and bring Hiawatha back within 4 at 25-21 at half.
The Cobras started off the second half strong, as well, opening on a 12-1 run, but again the Lady Red Hawks fought their back, entering the fourth quarter down 38-28. Hiawatha dialed up their defensive intensity in the fourth, and had the Jackson Heights squad rattled for much of the quarter, closing the gap to 4, at 42-38 at the 1:37 mark, but could not get any closer, as the Cobras finished the game strong at the line. The Hawks were active from the three point line all night, hitting 6 and seeing so many others just miss the mark and rattle out.
Clara Lindstrom led the team with 16 points, followed by 8 from Sarah Madsen, 7 from Darcy Lierz, 6 from Josie Delaney, 2 from Lakyn Leupold and 1 from Callyn Pavlish.
The Lady Red Hawks are currently scheduled to face off against Highland Park on Thursday to continue tournament play and teams are to play in Horton Friday night.
(0) comments
