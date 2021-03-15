The nonrenewable Moore Continuing Success Scholarship is open to all past HHS graduates (of any class other than the current graduating class) who will be a full-time student at an accredited vocational program, college, or university in Fall 2021. Applicants may be enrolling for the first time, returning after a break, or applying as a continuing vocational or undergraduate student. Applicants that have already earned a bachelor’s degree are not eligible for this scholarship. The Foundation anticipates awarding scholarships to all eligible applicants this year. Minimum award will be $1,000.
The application can be downloaded online from the Documents/Student Services/Alumni Scholarship Opportunities folder at https://www.hiawathaschools.org/o/hiawatha-schools/browse/174970 and is due by April 1st. Questions about the application can be directed to Joni Sheldon at the Board Office (785-742-2224 & jsheldon@usd415.org). The Foundation Scholarship Committee will review all applications. Results will be announced in late May.
Roy and Aleata Moore were lifelong residents of Brown County, Kansas, and moved to Hiawatha, Kansas, in 1975 retiring from a career of farming in the Robinson community. Mrs. Moore was the last to die in 1995, and in her Last Will and Testament she established this testamentary trust for the award of scholarships for graduating students from Hiawatha High School. The scholarship program began with the graduates of 1997 and was in existence for a period of 20 years before the remaining funds were transferred to the authority of the Foundation. Since May 2017, the Foundation has been awarding scholarships to each year’s HHS graduating seniors that apply and enroll in high education programs. That scholarship opportunity remains available for the Class of 2021.
In Spring of 2020, the USD 415 Educational Foundation approved a second scholarship opportunity for alumni of Hiawatha High School from the Roy L. Moore & Aleata M. Moore Scholarship Fund. This scholarship helps to fill a financial aid gap for alumni who delay attending vocational programs or college, serve in the military after high school, or could use continued financial support beyond their first year.
