The First Christian Church and Christian Motorcyclists Association extended their hospitality to the community by hosting the Community Family Fun Day Aug. 2 on the Brown County Courthouse lawn.

Community members who braved the heat that day enjoyed music by Kith and Kin of Troy and the Anderson Family of Wichita, as well as performances by A Time To Dance dance studio.

